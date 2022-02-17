KINGSPORT - John David Proffitt, 77, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Greystone Healthcare. He was born to the late Carter and Martha Mae (Bentley) Proffitt.
David was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend to all who knew him. In his free time he enjoyed working on small engines.
In addition to his parents John was preceded in death by his wife Nannie Jewell Proffitt; daughter, Shirley Collins; granddaughter, Stephanie Fields; sisters, Peggy Ball and Rose Ball; brother, Paul Proffitt.
Survivors include his daughter Linda Lane (Mark); sons, David Lee Proffitt (Mitzi), Johnny Proffitt (Kandace); grandchildren, Lynette Lester, Rebecca Lane, Jessica France (Hunter), Kristin Proffitt, Jonathan Proffitt (Brittnee) and Mikeal Collins; great-grandchildren, Xavier Lester, Lyreal Lester, Adrianna France and Layla France; sisters, Emma Puckett, Mary Pauline Chapman, Brenda Byington; brothers, Carter William “Bud” Proffitt and James Proffitt; favorite cats Rusty and Marty; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Proffitt family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Tommy Griffin and Rev. Mark Lane officiating. Committal Service will be held on Sunday February 20, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home beginning at 2 pm. Interment will follow the Committal Service in the Garden of Everlasting Life inside East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The Proffitt family would like to extend a special thank you to Ballad Health, Greystone Health Care and Avalon Hospice.
