John David Boggs Sr., 56, left his earthly home to enter his heavenly one on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife, Penny Harding Boggs; son, John David Boggs Jr.; daughter, Tiffany Noel Lynn Desilee Boggs; three sisters, Betty Fox and husband Jack of Big Stone Gap, Loretta Ruth Masters and husband Eddy and Peggy Clark and husband Robert, both of Wise; father-in-law, Terry A. Harding Sr. and wife Stella; brothers-in-law, Terry A Harding Jr and Michael L. Harding; sister-in-law, Deborah Harding Craft; three special nieces, Madison Caldwell, Gracie Caldwell and Lilian Fields; special great-nephew, Levi Garrett Clark; as well as a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services for John David Boggs Sr. will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Evangelist Donald Harding Jr. officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:30 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions be made to Sturgill Funeral Home P.O. Box 1068 Wise, VA 24293. We will be following State mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be supplied by the family or funeral home. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.