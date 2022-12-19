CHURCH HILL – John D. Stidham, 82, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, after a brief illness with his family by his side.

John was born in Caretta, WV in 1940. He married Wanda in 1961 and together they had three sons. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines for 4 ½ years. John had several jobs; he retired as an operator for Holston Defense/BAE after more than 45 years of combined service. He also owned multiple businesses including Stidham Used Cars for over 30 years.

