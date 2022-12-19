CHURCH HILL – John D. Stidham, 82, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, after a brief illness with his family by his side.
John was born in Caretta, WV in 1940. He married Wanda in 1961 and together they had three sons. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines for 4 ½ years. John had several jobs; he retired as an operator for Holston Defense/BAE after more than 45 years of combined service. He also owned multiple businesses including Stidham Used Cars for over 30 years.
He is preceded in death by his father, John C. Stidham.
John is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Wanda Eaton Stidham, three devoted sons, John D. II (Laurie), Richard (Penny), and Scott Stidham (Haylee); grandkids, Alexis, Garrett, Cody, and Ally; great-grandkids, Lincoln, Arloe, and Landon; brother, Robert Stidham (Lynn) of Mt. Juliet; several nieces, and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM for a short service. The funeral procession will follow to the cemetery where full Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #3 and #264 and the U.S. Marine Corps Honors Team. Pallbearers will be family and friends.