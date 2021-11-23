KINGSPORT - John D Reasor passed away November 19, 2021, at his home in Kingsport, Tennessee. Mr. Reasor was born March 22nd, 1925, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.
He was raised in the Big Stone Gap Virginia area and after graduating from high school, relocated to Kingsport, Tennessee where he worked at Mead Paper Company for 35 years as a machinist. During his retirement years he was devoted to farming and was extensively skilled in growing horticultural delights which he generously shared with local neighbors and friends.
He professed knowing Jesus Christ as his Lord and personal Savior and would have wanted people to know about the following Bible verses: John 14:6, “Jesus Christ is the Way the Truth and the Life and there is no way to the Father except through Him”; Romans 10:9, “profess with your mouth Jesus Christ is Lord and believe in your heart God raised Him from the dead and you'll be saved”; John 3:16, “for God so loved the world He gave His only begotten Son and whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life! Amen!”
He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Penny Reasor; and two sons, Brian K. Reasor and James E. Reasor. He is also survived by three grandchildren.
The grave side service will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 concerns the family requests that everyone in attendance wear proper facial coverings and practice all safety precautions.
The care of John Reasor has been entrusted to the staff of East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cremation Services.