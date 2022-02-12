BIG STONE GAP, VA - John D. Laws, Jr., Big Stone Gap, Va., 81, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 10, 2022. He was a member Robinette Chapel Church, Big Stone Gap, Va.
He was a simple man who loved the Lord and going to his home church. He loved children and was the "Juicy Fruit" man at church. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially with his grandsons. He loved sharing stories about their times together. He loved working outside in his yard and garden but his real passion was working with his horses and ponies he had over the years and hanging out at the barn.
He was preceded in death by two wives, Billie Sue Laws and Betty L. Laws, mother of his children; parents, Dee and Syble Laws; sister, Barbara Talbott; and a special nephew, who was more like a son, Ralph Leonard Talbott.
He is survived by his two daughters, Rita (Paul) Mullins, Big Stone Gap, and Missy (Kevin) Bennett, Unicoi, Tenn.; three grandsons, Brandon (Bonny) Mullins, Big Stone Gap, Jordan (Megan) Pease, Knoxville, Tenn., and Cody (Dezarah) Hall, Norton, Va.; five great grandchildren, Maddy Mullins, Hannah Mullins, Abe Hall, and Kellen Mullins, all of Big Stone Gap, and Eli Hall, Norton, Va. Also survived by two stepdaughters, Linda (Jim) Holcomb, Speedwell, Tenn., and Kathy (Jason) Helton, Jonesville, Va., and one stepson, Mike (Savannah) Warner, Big Stone Gap; two very special friends, Billy H. Lawson, Big Stone Gap, and Lewis McCormick, Union, W.Va.
The family will receive friends Monday, Feb.14, at 12:00pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, Big Stone Gap. The funeral will follow at 1:00pm with Pastor Matthew Clark and Pastor Mike Sampson officiating. Burial will follow in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap. The family will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the Employees of Mountain Region Home Healthcare, Duffield, Va., Employees of Family Drug, MEOC, Robinette Chapel Church, and Oak Grove Baptist Church, and Gilliam Funeral Home, all of Big Stone Gap. A special thanks goes to caregivers, Veronica Hylton, Judy Bishop, Taylor Fritz, Richard Lawson, and wonderful neighbor, Ronnie Rhoten.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of services.