John D Kerney May 11, 2023

KINGSPORT - John D Kerney, 87, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. The service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Noah Bradley officiating.