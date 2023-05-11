KINGSPORT - John D Kerney, 87, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. The service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Noah Bradley officiating.

