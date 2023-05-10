KINGSPORT - John D Kerney, 87, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Born in Scott County, Virginia, he grew up on the Holston River and spent most of his childhood trapping and fishing on the river. He had resided in Kingsport for most of his life and worked at Raytheon as a missile inspector for over 35 years before retiring in the mid 90's. After retiring, he worked at Don Smith Ford in Greeneville for many years, eventually becoming a general manager. John D attended both Orebank Missionary Baptist Church and Kingsport First Assembly of God Church for many years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and past president of the Orebank Ruritan. John D enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, farming, and telling stories.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Jones Kerney; infant son, Dennis David Kerney; parents, Albert Kerney and Sarah "Salley" Porter Kerney; brothers, William "Jack" Kerney and Carl J Kerney; and granddaughter, Adi Kerney.
He is survived by his sons, Gregory Scott Kerney and wife Sandy; Andy Kerney and wife Pam, and Michael Kerney; grandchildren, Jessica, Scott, Ashley, Drew, Amber, Dustin, Dalton, and Morgan; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. The service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Noah Bradley officiating.