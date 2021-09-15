BIG STONE GAP, VA - John Cubine, 71, entered his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Johnny was raised in Appalachia, VA and attended Appalachia High School. Johnny was employed by Interstate/Norfolk-Southern Railroad for 22 years, retiring in 1995. Johnny had a dream of creating a business on a parcel of land he purchased. In 2005, that dream came to fruition when he opened Jessie Lea RV Park and Campground. In 2006, he was awarded Business of the Year by the Gap Corporation. Although blessed with a prosperous business, Johnny’s greatest reward came from all the enduring friendships he made over the years. His favorite past times were spent sitting in his rocking chair under the pavilion, sharing stories with his guests. Johnny was of the Catholic faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mary Isaac Cubine, and his favorite pet, his dog Baylee.
Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Anne Cubine; daughters, Jessica Hash (Joe) and Paige Wagner (Tim), both of Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, Jake & Jayden Hash, Brandon & Reagan Craft; four great grandchildren; siblings, Phil Cubine of Naples, FL, Deborah Cubine Grassi (John) of Wildwood, NJ and Mary “Penny” Cubine Bishop of Atlanta, GA and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 6:00-7:00pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W., Big Stone Gap, VA. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7:00pm in the funeral home chapel with Harold Earwood officiating. The family requests the wearing of masks be required for all who attend.
A private Mass of Resurrection will be held Saturday. Interment will follow in American Legion Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jake Hash, Matt Bloomer, Tracey Holmes, Bill Middleton, Steve Addison and Michael Johnson. Masks are required.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Cubine family.