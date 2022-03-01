KINGSPORT - John Clifford Steffey, 64, of Kingsport, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
BINGO was his life. He enjoyed playing BINGO every chance he was able to go to the BINGO hall. John retired from the Kingsport City School System.
Preceded by both parents, Marion and Mary Steffey; brothers, Darrell Steffey, Doug Steffey, and Don Steffey; sister, Julie Steffey
Left to cherish his memories are his sisters, Geraldine (Frank Vicars), Patricia Fannon, and Kate Sexton; nephews, Chris and Travis; niece, Tracy (Travis) Birchfield; his furry companion, Sophie
Per John's wishes he will be cremated
BYE HOOT
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.