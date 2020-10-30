CHURCH HILL - John Clayton Fletcher, of Church Hill, TN. passed away on October 26, 2020 at the age of 81 at his home.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm Saturday (10/31/20) at Okolona United Methodist Church in the Flame Building. Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Carol Alley and Rev. Mike Webb officiating. Graveside services will be private. The family request that those attending please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to Okolona United Methodist Church or the Church of your choice. Christian-Sells Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.