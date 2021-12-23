JONESVILLE, VA - John Charles Turner aged 89, of Jonesville, VA, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
Charles was born to the late John and Nellie Mae Turner, in Equality, Alabama on November 6th, 1932, then moved to Cawood, Kentucky at the age of 13. He was a graduate of Hall High School. After graduation he started working in the retail business trade, moving up to managing and later owning his store which led to opportunities in coal mining and several other businesses in Harlan County and Lee County Virginia. Leaving Kentucky in 1978 and moving to Jonesville, with his wife, where he lived out the remainder of his days. He was proceeded in death by his brothers James & Melvin Turner.
Charles was an active member of the Friendship Baptist Church of Jonesville serving as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, and several other positions for many years. He was a founding member and dedicated his heart to serving the Lord in the Lee County Gideons International.
Charles is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart of 70 years, Eve Sue; his son Bobby and wife Sue of Jonesville, Virginia; his daughter Lana and Husband Jonny Pace of Harlan Kentucky; his grandchildren Bobby Turner, Jr and wife Crystal of Locust Grove, Virginia, Amy Turner Blevins of Bozeman, Montana, Nicole Turner Clontz and husband Adam of Jonesville, Virginia, Kari Douglas and husband Darrell of Cawood, Kentucky. His great grand-children Abbie & Conner Blevins of Bozeman Montana, Molly & Cohen Turner of Locust Grove, Virginia, Emma Clontz of Jonesville, Virginia and Kadyn Douglas of Cawood, Kentucky. Also survived by sister Joyce Negrich of Royal Oak, Michigan, Sister in laws Ivory Myers, Joyce Andrews, Carnetta Morehart and Carol Turner and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special thanks to the nurses, Ashley Hill and Taylor Delph, for the kindness, loving care and friendship so freely given to Charles during his last days.
Visitation for Charles Turner will be Monday December 27th from 5-7p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church in Jonesville with Funeral service to follow with Pastor Doug Odle and Rev Fred Cagle officiating. Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday December 28th at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, Virginia. Family and friends are asked to meet at Friendship Baptist Church at 10:45 a.m. to proceed to the cemetery.
The family request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Lee County Gideons International to purchase Bibles in memory of Charles Turner. Online condolences and guest book are available at www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.