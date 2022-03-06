KINGSPORT - John C. Mullins, age 71 of Kingsport, entered into the glories of Heaven on March 5, 2022, at his residence. John was born on August 14, 1950 in Dickerson County, VA to Shirley and Anna Lee Mullins. On January 5, 1990, John married the love of his life, Patricia Carroll, and after 32 years of a beautiful life together, she survives.
John was a wonderful man and father. He was a dear, true friend and he always saw the good in people. He loved fishing, camping and NASCAR. John loved rooting for his UT football team and he was an avid reader.
John was preceded in death by his parents; son, Johns Charles Harvey; brothers, Frank Mullins, and Paul Mullins. Those left to cherish John’s memory are his wife, Patricia Mullins; daughter, Lori Crossnoe and husband Jeffrey; great-great nephews, Joshua, Justice, Aaron, Bailey, and Dalton; and life-long friends, Billy Greer, James Ray, Dale Bishop, and Doc.
There will be a celebration of John’s life at his Kingsport residence on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 6:00 pm.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport has the honor of serving the Mullins family.