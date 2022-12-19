KINGSPORT - John C. Horne, 85, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, morning December 17, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to the late James William Sr. and Nellie Beulah (Bullion) Horne.

John was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. He was a retired truck driver from Moreland McKesson. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video