KINGSPORT - John C. Horne, 85, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, morning December 17, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to the late James William Sr. and Nellie Beulah (Bullion) Horne.
John was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. He was a retired truck driver from Moreland McKesson. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Lynda Horne; five sisters; and four brothers.
Survivors include his children, Donnie Horne (Ginger), Teresa Cutshall (Tommy Lovelady), Doug Horne (Lisa); stepchildren, Mike Sheets (Chandra), Pam Sheets; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Nell Garrett; brother, Roy Horne (Joyce); along with several nieces and nephews.
The Horne family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Thursday, December 22, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 p m – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of the Mausoleum in East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Horne family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081