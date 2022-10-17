John Bingham Oct 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - John Bingham, 70, of Kingsport, died suddenly on Sunday morning, October 16, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you