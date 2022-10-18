John Bingham Oct 18, 2022 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - John Bingham, 70, of Kingsport, died suddenly on Sunday morning, October 16, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Condolence John Bingham Arrangement Holston Valley Medical Center Recommended for you