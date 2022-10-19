KINGSPORT - John Bingham, 70, of Kingsport, TN, passed away early in the morning on October 16th, 2022 of natural causes. On the night before his passing, John and his family enjoyed watching Tennessee beat Alabama, and after the game, John called his best friend Jim Whitaker to bask in the glory.

John was born on September 24th, 1952 to Bob and Ann Bingham in Kingsport, TN. John grew up with his two brothers, Bobby & Jeff, and the three of them have been very close throughout their lives. After John graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1970, he went on to study Business at East Tennessee State University.

