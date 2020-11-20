GATE CITY, VA - John Benton “JB” Swiger, 94, Gate City, VA passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, TN.
Born in Doddridge, WV on April 6, 1926, he was the son of the late John Benton Swiger Sr. and Allie May Riffee Swiger.
He was a 55-year member of the Civitan Club.
In addition to his parents, his 1st wife, Rose Marie Hurst Swiger; daughter, Tamara Ann Orfield; brothers, Edward Rex Swiger, Forrest Webster Swiger and Carlson Otto Swiger preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Beulah Swiger; daughter, Angela Moore and husband, Rickey; son-in-law, Pat Orfield; grandchildren, Patricia Rose Orfield, Rebecca Jewel Orfield and Jennifer Nicole Moore; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Mike Sampson officiating. Judy McConnell will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home on Monday, November 23, 2020 by 12:00 to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Swiger family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
