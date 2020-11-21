GATE CITY, VA - John Benton “JB” Swiger, 94, Gate City, VA passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, TN.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Mike Sampson officiating. Judy McConnell will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home on Monday, November 23, 2020 by 12:00 to go in procession to the graveside service.
