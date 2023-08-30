MOUNT SIDNEY, VA - John Bennett Porterfield was a loving, witty, and generous husband, father, and papaw. On August 29, 2023 he died peacefully in his sleep with his wife, Lila, by his side.

Born on June 12, 1948, he spent his childhood in Maybrook in Giles County, Virginia, where he enjoyed spending long days in the woods with his cousin Wayne or friend Ralph, hunting and fishing with Pawpaw Meredith, and generally making mischief, according to his tall tales. He is the son of Charles Porterfield and Dorothy Meredith Porterfield.


