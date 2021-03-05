CHURCH HILL – John Barnett (J.B.) Hughes, 87, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
J.B. Hughes was owner and operator of Church Hill Upholstery until his retirement. He pastored several churches throughout the Tri-Cities area. He was a veteran of the Korean War 1953-1954. J.B. was a member of Long’s Bend Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, William and Della Hughes; 3 brothers, and 2 sisters.
J.B. is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nella Mae Hughes; sons, Terry Hughes (Mary Clare) John Hughes, Jr. (Kim); daughter, Dewanna Baksh; 2 brothers, and 1 sister; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Due to the concerns of COVID-19, a visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home (without the family present). A private funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021 with Rev. Larry Lilly officiating. Music will be provided by Mike Rimer. If you would like to watch the service, please visit www.johnsonarrowood.com, and click on J.B.’s obituary page at 1:00 PM. The burial will follow to Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Ted Brice, William (Jr.) Fuller, Mike Rimer, Kermit McCracken, Henry Jones, and Charles Caldwell.
