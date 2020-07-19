BIG STONE GAP, VA - John Ashley 54, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 16, 2020
He was born in Lynchburg, VA. the son of the late; Davey & Viola (Irivine) Ashley. He spent all his life in Big Stone Gap. He was a car enthusiast; he loved his animals and he was good to all of them. He worked at Heritage Hall Nursing home for 10 years, he was a truckdriver for 17 years with Heartland Express, he also worked at Wal Mart as a TLE mechanic for almost 15 years. He will be sorely missed by his family and all his friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mickey Ashley.
He is survived by his daughter; Joanna Ashley and Fiancé Jeremy Lamb, his grandchildren, Briana Davis and Jaxon Davis, his fiance' Tonjua Woodward, his sisters; Ethel Lane husband Richard, Lucille Snodgrass husband Wayne, Tina Westmoreland husband Glenn, brother, Freddy Phillips , several nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 5p.m. until 7 p.m. for the visitation at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap VA.
The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel’s with pastor Billy Wayne McDonald officiating.
The committal service will follow in American Legion Cemetery, family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest registry is available for the Ashley family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com