KEOKEE, VA - John Anthony Doan, age 33, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

John "Honkey" was born in Cynthia Kentucky, the son of Jerry Doan and Debbie Robbinson. He was one of three children. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and working on Vehicles. John will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

