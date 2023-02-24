KEOKEE, VA - John Anthony Doan, age 33, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
John "Honkey" was born in Cynthia Kentucky, the son of Jerry Doan and Debbie Robbinson. He was one of three children. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and working on Vehicles. John will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Jerry Doan, his paternal grandparents, Ruby Doan and John Doan, maternal grandparents, Marie Grubb & Claude Grubb.
He is survived by his wife Sarah Doan, three sons Jerry Doan, Aiden Doan, and Benjamin Doan, stepdaughter Willow Ball, and stepson Zachary Look, his mother Debbie Robbinson and husband Clyde, stepmother Sheila Doan, brother Jerry Doan and wife Karcey , sister Olivia Daniel and husband Wally, one niece Lily Doan, nephew Andrew Doan, Aunt Eula Howard, other close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, VA., from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. for the visitation.
The funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home's chapel with Michael Riebe officiating.
The committal service will be held following in Riverview Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
A memorial video will be uploaded by Holding Funeral Home.