KINGSPORT - John Allen Baines Jr, 45, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on September 20th, 2020.
John loved to fish, garden, and play spades. He had a green thumb like no other. John had a love for motorcycles and his furry friend, his dog, Rusty. Most of all, John loved his children and his family.
He is preceded in death by his granny, Vernu Bowery; his mamaw, Weda Mowdy; his papaw, Perry Bowery; uncles, William and Frank Bowery; aunt, Mary Bowers and husband Norman; and his fiancé, Angela Wallen.
He is survived by his children Christopher and Nicholas Carter, Jacob Baines, Blake and Grace Neal, Charlie and Lucas Baines; his parents Donna and Gary Mowdy; two sisters Tonya Baines (Jason Couch) and Robin Wolfe (Gary); his nieces and nephews Summer, Autumn, and Bethany Baines, Sadie, Lynn, Maritsa, Colton, and Bowery Wolfe; his paternal grandparents Charles and Fonda Mowdy; several aunts and uncles; his ex wife and close friends April Carter Baines; and one very special cousin, who he thought of as a brother, Jonah Pullham.
A service for John will be held on Thursday, September 24th, 2020 at Trinity Memorial Centers. Visitation will be from 5pm-7pm with the service to follow and Pastor Charles Mowdy will be officiating.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 25th, 2020 at East Tennessee Cemetery from 11am to 12pm.
