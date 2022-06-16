CHURCH HILL – John Alfred McLendon, 83, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Johnson City Medical center with his family by his side.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill on Thursday, June 16, 2022, with the funeral service to follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Gary Woods officiating. A graveside will be held at 10:00 AM at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Friday, June 17, 2022. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home no later than 8:30 AM to go in procession. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

