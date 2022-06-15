CHURCH HILL – John Alfred McLendon, 83, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Johnson City Medical center with his family by his side.
John was born on March 20, 1939, in Stillmore, Georgia to Julian Lee and Elizabeth Fran McLendon. He was an Aircraft Mechanic in the United States Air Force where he proudly served from 1956 to 1962 and later was a supervisor for several textile companies. He attended church at Central Assembly of God with his wife until his health declined. He enjoyed fishing, boating, doing yard work and watching his westerns. He loved spending time with his family, and they were his whole world. He was a wonderful, loving, caring husband, father, grandfather, and he loved them with all his heart, and he was an amazing person.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Carrie Marie McLendon.
John is survived by his loving wife, Annies McLendon; son, Dennis McLendon (fiancé, Karen), daughter, Kathy McLendon; grandchildren, Trevor Patterson, and Derek McLendon, as well as several extended family members, and many dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill on Thursday, June 16, 2022, with the funeral service to follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Gary Woods officiating. A graveside will be held at 10:00 AM at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Friday, June 17, 2022. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home no later than 8:30 AM to go in procession. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
