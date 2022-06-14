CHURCH HILL – John Alfred McLendon, 83, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Johnson City Medical center with his family by his side.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video