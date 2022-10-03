SPRINGFIELD, IL - John Alan Broadbooks, 86, of Springfield, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Regency Care in Springfield following a long illness.

Born Sept. 27, 1936, in Rochester, N.Y., Broadbooks was the son of the late Kenneth Broadbooks and Avis McGuire. He grew up in Kingsport, Tenn., before moving to Warsaw, N.Y., where he graduated from Warsaw Central School. He received a bachelor's degree in architecture from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., in 1959, where he was a member of the Delta Phi fraternity. He later earned a master’s degree in landscape architecture from the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga., in 1968.

