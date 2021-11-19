HILTONS, VA – Joey Paul Salyer, 57, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at his home.
He was born in Kingsport, TN on January 29, 1964, a son of the late Walter and Fern Salyer.
Joey was owner and operator of Unlimited Windows and Siding Company.
He attended King College where he was a four-year letterman for the basketball team and was Co-Captin.
Joey was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, nephew and friend and will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his loving wife of over 29 years, Jan Salyer; daughters, Lauren Salyer and Allison Salyer; son, Isaac Salyer; brothers, Phil Salyer and wife Tammy, and Shane Salyer; niece, Kristen Salyer; nephews, Cody Salyer and wife Meghan and Marcus Salyer; uncles, Roger Carter and Jack Salyer and wife Ruth; Aunt, Jimmie Bell Salyer.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Vickie Carter and Pastor Randy Powers officiating. Music will be provided by Oscar Harris, Dale Jett and John Carter Cash.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, November 22, 2021 at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Hiltons, VA. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 10:00 AM at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Everyone planning to attend the services are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Isaac Salyer, Marty Shelton, Chris Fugate, Deetsie Vermillion, John Gray, Johnny Poole, Cody Salyer, Marcus Salyer, Jimmy Miller and David Kilgore.
Honorary Pallbearers will past and present co-workers of his company, former basketball teammates, Roger Carter, Jack Salyer, Shane Salyer, Phil Salyer, and David Carter.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Salyer family.