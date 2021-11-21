HILTONS, VA – Joey Paul Salyer, 57, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at his home.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, November 22, 2021 at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Hiltons, VA. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 10:00 AM at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Everyone planning to attend the services are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
