CHURCH HILL - Joey R. Crawford, 70, Church Hill, passed away Monday morning, August 10, 2020, surrounded by his family. Joey was born in Kingsport and was a graduate of Sullivan High School. He was an employee of AFG, retiring in 2003, and a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by Toy and Nannie Dingus Crawford, and brother-in-law, Deryl Ford.
Joey is survived by his daughter, Amanda Crawford; son, Jason Crawford and wife, Carala; sister, Nancy Ford; nephew, John P. Williams and wife, Charlotte; and several cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and Light Cemetery with Pastor Randy Lantz officiating. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Posts 3/265. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
