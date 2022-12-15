Joey Barton Dec 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SURGOINSVILLE- Joey Barton, 62, the master cattle hauler has hauled his last load home. He passed away at his residence on Monday, December 12, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Joey Barton Hauler Cattle Master Funeral Home Pass Away Arrangement Recommended for you