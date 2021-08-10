EXETER, VA - Joel C. Belcher 77, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at his home in Exeter, VA.
Joel was born in Pardee, VA., he was the son of the late; Bradley Samuel Belcher, and Ruby "Holloway" Belcher. He married the love of his life Barbara Messer, they were happily married for 57 years.
From their marriage and love for each other they bore a son, whom they both were proud of. He was a loving husband, brother, father, and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Siblings, Jerry Belcher, Sam Belcher, Bob Belcher, and Danny Belcher.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Belcher of the home, his son, Joe Belcher, of Nashville, his grandchildren; Beverly, Dexter, Gabrielle, and Katherine, his siblings; Axel Belcher and wife Shirley, Carroll Bowers, Debra Stanley, several nieces, nephews, other close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August. 11 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Keokee Free Pentecostal Church, with pastor Jimmy Qualls officiating.
