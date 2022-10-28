Joel B. Estridge, 90, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2022 at Ridgecrest Nursing Home, Duffield, after a long illness. Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Korea during the Korean War. Joe obtained the following medals: Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Star, United Nations service medal, good conduct medal, and National Defense service Medal. Joe was of the Baptist faith and a member of Looney Creek Memorial Baptist Church, Inman, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Georgia Estridge; brothers, Linzey, William, Jerry, Lanny and Tim Estridge; sister, Agnes; niece, Donna Jean Stanley; nephew, Monte E. Estridge.
Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory, sisters, Mary Wilder of Indiana, Audrey Tucker of Inman, VA; brothers, Randall Estridge of Big Stone Gap, VA, John Estridge of Derby, VA, Don Estridge and wife Darlene of Inman, VA; sisters in law, Joyce Estridge of Appalachia, VA, Sarah Naylor and husband Jerry of Big Stone Gap, VA; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, October 30, at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel officiated by Joe’s brother Don Estridge. Burial will follow in the American Legion Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Roy A. Green Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.