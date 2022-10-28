Joel B. Estridge, 90, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2022 at Ridgecrest Nursing Home, Duffield, after a long illness. Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Korea during the Korean War. Joe obtained the following medals: Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Star, United Nations service medal, good conduct medal, and National Defense service Medal. Joe was of the Baptist faith and a member of Looney Creek Memorial Baptist Church, Inman, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Georgia Estridge; brothers, Linzey, William, Jerry, Lanny and Tim Estridge; sister, Agnes; niece, Donna Jean Stanley; nephew, Monte E. Estridge.

Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory, sisters, Mary Wilder of Indiana, Audrey Tucker of Inman, VA; brothers, Randall Estridge of Big Stone Gap, VA, John Estridge of Derby, VA, Don Estridge and wife Darlene of Inman, VA; sisters in law, Joyce Estridge of Appalachia, VA, Sarah Naylor and husband Jerry of Big Stone Gap, VA; several nieces and nephews.

