Joe Wolfe Jun 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT – Joe Wolfe, 80, of Kingsport went to be with the lord on Tuesday June 1, 2021, at his residence.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joe Wolfe Kingsport Funeral Home Residence Arrangement Lord Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.