Joe Thomas Gardner, 73, resident of Erwin Health Care Center, formerly of Kingsport, passed away after a brief illness on November 6, 2020.
Joe was a graduate of Ketron High School, attended East Tennessee State University and received a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University. He joined the United States Air Force and spent 23 years retiring as Master Sergeant.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Walmer and Novella (Johnson) Gardner and sister, Lisa S. Gardner of Kingsport.
He is survived by a sister Nancy and her husband Bill Jessee, Peculiar, Missouri, nephews, Wade Jessee, Brady (wife Amanda) Jessee, great niece, Caty and great nephew, Zane. He also had numerous cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
