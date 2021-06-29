KINGSPORT - Joe Price, 77, passed away at his home on Monday, June 28, 2021.
Born in Pennington Gap, VA, he grew up in Maryland and resided in Kingsport most of his life. He was an Air Force veteran and lifelong Baltimore Orioles fan. He was retired from Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Church Hill. Over the years he faithfully served the church in the bus ministry, youth and children’s ministries, and as choir leader.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Macy and Herman Price; half-sister Mary (Mick) White and half-brother Conrad Price.
Joe is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jeri; son and daughter-in-law, Scot and Kellie Price; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Howard Swan; granddaughter and husband, Ashleigh and Stephen Waldron; grandson, Noah Price; great¬ grandchildren, Makayla, Bailey, and Walker Waldron; half-sister and husband, Dean and Bill Young; special cousin and husband, Sue and Bill VanBuren; adopted son, Paul Lewis; several nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel Bro. Larry Anderson, Bro. Charles Long and Bro. Ronnie Adams officiating. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 2 at 11:00 AM at Thacker Family Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 AM to go in procession or at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be Scot Price, Howard Swan, Noah Price, Stephen Waldron, Walker Waldron, Paul Lewis, Jim VanBuren, and Eric Wilkins.
Honorary pallbearers Bill VanBuren, Marion Roberts, Dan Thacker, and Charlie Thacker.
To leave an online message for the Price family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Price family.