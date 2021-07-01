KINGSPORT - Joe Price, 77, passed away at his home on Monday, June 28, 2021.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel Bro. Larry Anderson, Bro. Charles Long and Bro. Ronnie Adams officiating. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 2 at 11:00 AM at Thacker Family Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 AM to go in procession or at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be Scot Price, Howard Swan, Noah Price, Stephen Waldron, Walker Waldron, Paul Lewis, Jim VanBuren, and Eric Wilkins.
Honorary pallbearers Bill VanBuren, Marion Roberts, Dan Thacker, and Charlie Thacker.
To leave an online message for the Price family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Price family.