WAYNESBORO, VA - Joe P. Duncan, 75, of Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, after an extended illness.
Born June 20, 1946, in Kingsport, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Dewey Lee and Nan Duncan. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Eleanor Duncan, of Waynesboro; son and daughter-in-law George and Cynthia Reed of Waynesboro; grandson 2nd Lt. David Reed, Fort Benning, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law Robert Reed and Susan Hall of Berwyn, Illinois; and extended family members.
Joe retired as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the State of Tennessee’s Dept. of Human Services in Kingsport prior to moving to Waynesboro. This job as a counselor was ideal for Joe, considering his unique skill set, caring personality, background in psychology, and commitment to improving the lives of others.
Joe earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from East Tennessee State University and was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Food Pantry at Main Street United Methodist Church in Waynesboro.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 17 at 1:00 p.m., at McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro with an opportunity to visit with the family immediately after the service.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kingsport, Tennessee, at a later date.
Family and friends may share memories and condolences at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.