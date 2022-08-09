WAYNESBORO, VA - Joe P. Duncan, 75, of Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, after an extended illness.

Born June 20, 1946, in Kingsport, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Dewey Lee and Nan Duncan.

