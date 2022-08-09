WAYNESBORO, VA - Joe P. Duncan, 75, of Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, after an extended illness.
Born June 20, 1946, in Kingsport, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Dewey Lee and Nan Duncan.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Eleanor Duncan, of Waynesboro, Virginia; son and daughter-in-law George and Cynthia Reed of Waynesboro, Virginia; grandson 2nd Lt. David Reed of El Paso, Texas; son and daughter-in-law Robert Reed and Susan Hall of Berwyn, Illinois; and extended family members.
Joe retired as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the State of Tennessee’s Dept. of Human Services in Kingsport prior to moving to Waynesboro. This job as a counselor was ideal for Joe, considering his unique skill set, caring personality, background in psychology, and commitment to improving the lives of others.
Joe earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from East Tennessee State University and was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.
Interment and Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport with Rev. Carl Strickler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Food Pantry at Main Street United Methodist Church, 601 W. Main Street, Waynesboro, Virginia, 22980.
The care of Joe P. Duncan and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
