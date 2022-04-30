ABINGDON, VA - Joe Louis FuQua, of Abingdon, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Mountain Home Veterans Medical Center with his loving wife by his side. Joe was born in Abingdon, Va. on July 29, 1948. He was a graduate of Douglas High School in Bristol, Va. before enlisting into the United States Army. Joe spent several tours in Vietnam, receiving various medals before receiving his honorable discharge and returning home to Abingdon.
Joe met his loving wife, Audrey, in 1976. After 45 short years of marriage, Joe received his call to glory. He served the Lord, and always cared for and loved all who encountered him with his jovial personality.
Joe was preceded to the gates of heaven by his parents, Marshall and Helen FuQua; three brothers, Marshall, Edward, and Jerry; two sisters, Beatrice and Marion; nephews, Marshall and Norman; and niece, Brenda.
Those left to cherish his memory here, in addition to his wife, Audrey, include his son, Joe FuQua and wife, Monica, of Kansas City; and his favorite daughter, Andrea FuQua-Smith, and husband, Kevin, of Abingdon. In addition, he is survived by his loving grandchildren, India, Isiah, Maceo, Isis, Iyana, Olivia, Chancellor, Landon, and a great granddaughter, Imani. Joe is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends that lovingly referred to him as “Uncle Joe” or “Poppy,” including his special niece, Angela, and nephew, Eddie.
Visitation with the family will be held from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Dr. William J. Reid officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with military rites conducted by the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the Virginia Army National Guard. Pallbearers will be Cody FuQua, Kain Tignor, Chris Runyon, Ty Phillips, Kevin Norman, and Gib Kiser. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Littleton, Jack Dockery, Michael Jones, Larry Woodby, Kenneth “Beardy” Sullins, Bolton Pridemore, and Casey Johnson.
The family of Joe Louis FuQua is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va. 24210 (276-623-2700).