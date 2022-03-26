Early this morning heaven received a most precious angel, our dad, Joe Kilgore. He was ninety-six years old when he made his final journey.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm.
Burial will follow at the Nickelsville Baptist Church Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the caring staff at Elmcroft-American House Assisted Living.
