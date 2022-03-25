Early this morning heaven received a most precious angel, our dad, Joe Kilgore. He was ninety-six years old when he made his final journey. Dad was a good husband, uncle, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend but most of all he was the greatest Dad around. He is no longer suffering and will forever be in our hearts. Even now, we feel his presence letting us know he is okay, and he will be with us until we meet again. We love you, Daddy!
Joe was born March 16, 1926, in Nickelsville, VA to the late William and Nannie Harris Kilgore.
He enjoyed square dancing at Carter’s Fold, fishing, working on cars, spending quality time with his family and helping anyone in need.
Joe retired as a truck driver with Jones Transfer Company following twenty years of service.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force having served during WW II, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War.
Joe attended Vermont United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his sisters, Jenny Pope and Ethel Lawson; brother, Bill Kilgore; grandson, Michael Kilgore.
Those left to cherish Joe’s memory are his wife, Dora Edwards; children, Tim Kilgore (Barb), Tammy Loeman and Scott Kilgore (Angel); grandchildren, Sherrill Brown (Nick), Kevin Kilgore (Holly), Joshua Shoemaker (Karissa), Keri Kilgore, Ryan Loeman and Joey Kilgore; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Broadwater; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm.
Burial will follow at the Nickelsville Baptist Church Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the caring staff at Elmcroft-American House Assisted Living.
