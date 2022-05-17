JOHNSON CITY - Joe Kan Mashburn, age 72, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at The Waters of Johnson City. He was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, a son of the late Baxter Lee Mashburn and Emma Sue Quillen Mashburn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law, John Mashburn and wife Patricia; and former wife, Margaret Bowman Mashburn.
Joe attended Church Hill High School and had worked for Pendergrass Construction, along with numerous other construction companies. He was a veteran of the United States Army and received the following decorations and citations during his time of service; National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Campaign Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, and 2 Overseas Service Bars. He loved watching sports and NASCAR.
He is survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Teresa Whited and husband Jimmy; one nephew, Josh Whited and wife Kristen; one niece, Amanda O’Dell and husband Josh; and several great nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Committal Service and Interment will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, at 10:00 AM in the historical section at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Chaplain Jeff Hammer officiating.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at The Waters of Johnson City and to the staff of Avalon Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to charity of choice.
Arrangements especially for Mr. Joe Kan Mashburn and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.