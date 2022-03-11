Joe Harley Crawford, 86, went home to be with his Savior on Thursday, March 10th after a period of declining health.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 13, 2022 from 3:00pm – 5:00pm at Tabernacle Baptist Church with celebration of life service to follow. Graveside service will be Monday, March 14th at 1:00pm at Oak Hill Cemetery.
A complete obituary will appear in the next edition of the Kingsport Times News.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Crawford family.