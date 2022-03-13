“Thou wilt keep in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee.” Isaiah 26:3
Joe Harley Crawford, 86, went home to be with his Savior on Thursday, March 10th after a period of declining health.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 13, 2022 from 3:00pm – 5:00pm at Tabernacle Baptist Church with celebration of life service to follow. Graveside service will be Monday, March 14th at 1:00pm at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tim Crawford, Andrew Conn, Joel Phillips, Travis Hall, Mark Jones, and Jack Prince. Honorary pallbearers are Ray Sanders, Richard Blevins, Wade Eldreth, Robert Light and Robbie Fleming.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1444 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.
