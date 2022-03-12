“Thou wilt keep in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee.” Isaiah 26:3
KINGSPORT - Joe Harley Crawford, 86, went home to be with his Savior on Thursday, March 10th after a period of declining health.
Joe was born in Church Hill on January 25, 1936. He was a life-long resident of Kingsport. Joe proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was retired from Sprint Communications.
Joe valued the camaraderie of many friends, especially Wade, Robert and Junior. Wade and Joe enjoyed many bike rides on the Greenbelt and Virginia Creeper Trail. These men served many hours at the Tri-Cities Camp and at church utilizing their varied handyman skills, always taking time to fellowship together over lunch.
Sunday nights he could be found with the infamous meet and eat group, enjoying a meal and friendship.
Joe and Carol were blessed with special friends, Ray and Sally Sanders. They shared the same wedding date and church. Together they celebrated their anniversary of August 23, 1958 each year.
Joe loved old westerns but especially Marshall Andy and the Riders of the Silver Screen. Traditional country music, the likes of The Stanley Brothers, Roy Rogers, Marty Robbins and Jim Ed Brown, were among his favorites.
A faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Joe served in youth and media ministry and as a church trustee. He served over 40 years in the bus ministry. Joe loved the children and hoped to reach them and their parents with the gospel. III John 4 “I have no greater joy than to hear that my children walk in truth.”
Joe held fast to the admonition in II Timothy 2:15 “Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” He was an avid reader, with an extensive book collection. Joe especially enjoyed the study of creation.
Joe was a faithful husband of 63 years to Carol. He loved and taught his family well.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Flossie and Harry Crawford; brothers, Harry and Earl; beloved daughter, Tammy Phillips.
Joe will be missed greatly by his surviving family; loving wife Carol (Coates) Crawford; daughter, Robin Conn and her family: grandson, Andrew (Caroline) Conn; great-grandchildren, Oakley and Ellie Conn; granddaughter, Emily Conn; son, Tim Crawford and his family: Brittany, Keri, Gina, Seth and Mahala; son-in-law, Joel Phillips and his family: Julie (Travis) Hall, Caleb and Laynie, Jennifer Phillips; spoiled dog, Charlie; brother, Jack (Minnie) Crawford; sister-in-law, Dotty Crawford; several nieces and nephews and many long-time friends.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 13, 2022 from 3:00pm – 5:00pm at Tabernacle Baptist Church with celebration of life service to follow. Graveside service will be Monday, March 14th at 1:00pm at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tim Crawford, Andrew Conn, Joel Phillips, Travis Hall, Mark Jones, and Jack Prince. Honorary pallbearers are Ray Sanders, Richard Blevins, Wade Eldreth, Robert Light and Robbie Fleming.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1444 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Crawford family.