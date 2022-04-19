BRISTOL, TN - Joe Groseclose, 69, of Bristol, Tennessee died Friday night, April 15, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center after complications from a stroke.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20th at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 p.m. with Russ Pearson officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Margaret Mitchell Foundation, 16222 Lee Hwy, Bristol, VA, 24202 or Sullivan County Humane Society, 2141 Idle Hour, Road, Kingsport, TN, 37660.
