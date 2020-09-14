CHURCH HILL - Joe F. Bettini, 85, Church Hill, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home due to natural causes.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A family inurnment service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am at the First Broad Street United Methodist Church Columbarium with The Rev. Jack P. Weikel officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Holston Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743, or to the Cherokee Rod & Gun Club, 4280 Reservoir Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660.
