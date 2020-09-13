CHURCH HILL - Joe F. Bettini, 85, Church Hill, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home due to natural causes. Joe was born in Burlington, NC and came to Kingsport in 1964, moving to Church Hill in 1984. He was a graduate of ETSU, receiving his Master’s Degree in Mathematics. Joe served in the US Army having been a commissioned officer through ROTC at ETSU. He was employed with the Meade Corp and Weyhauser before retiring in 2004. Joe was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church, Mason 32nd degree and Order of the Eastern Star, Cherokee Rod and Gun Club and Outdoorsman Club. He was a member of the Emmaus SonRise Community for 25 years. At the time of his death he was the board historian.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Agnes Bettini; the mother of his children, Harriett Dodson Bettini; wife, Barbara Bettini; brother-in-law, Don Gage.
Joe is survived by his children, Tom Bettini and wife, Lisa, Alice Bettini, Beth Taylor and husband, Wayne Barrett, and Mark Taylor and wife, Tammy; grandchildren, Taylor Barrett and Garrison Barrett; sister, Frances Neargarder and husband, Lawrence; and nephew, Kelly Gage.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A family inurnment service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am at the First Broad Street United Methodist Church Columbarium with The Rev. Jack P. Weikel officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Holston Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743, or to the Cherokee Rod & Gun Club, 4280 Reservoir Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Joe F. Bettini.