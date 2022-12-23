CHURCH HILL - Joe E. Eaton, 90, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness with wife by his side.

Joe was born in Church Hill, Tennessee in 1932. He attended Church Hill High School and was the quarterback of their first football team in 1952. He played all sports and was good at all of them. Joe was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean conflict. He was a member at First Baptist Church in Church Hill for many years. Joe was a wonderful husband, father and family man. He loved to fish and be outdoors.

