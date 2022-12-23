CHURCH HILL - Joe E. Eaton, 90, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness with wife by his side.
Joe was born in Church Hill, Tennessee in 1932. He attended Church Hill High School and was the quarterback of their first football team in 1952. He played all sports and was good at all of them. Joe was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean conflict. He was a member at First Baptist Church in Church Hill for many years. Joe was a wonderful husband, father and family man. He loved to fish and be outdoors.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Landon and Maude Poe Eaton; first wife and mother of his children, Norma Penley Eaton; sister, Nancy Christian; brother, Jim Eaton; and one granddaughter.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Janis Eaton; daughters, Lisa Thieke (Jeff), Donna Hielman (Mike), Carol Brown (Pete); son, Kent Eaton (Kelly); stepson, Tony Morton (Lisa); sisters, Dorothy Tilson, Wanda Stidham; best friends, Don Stanfill, and R.J Turner; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 – 12:00 on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Gary Gerhardt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Church Hill, or The Gideons.